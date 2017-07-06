Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

Axis swallows Novae in $604mn deal

Ted Bunker, Dan Ascher and Adam McNestrie 6 July 2017

Years of speculation about Novae's future ended late yesterday with news that the company has sold itself to Axis Capital for $604mn.

The acquisition will allow the Bermudian buyer to create a $2bn London specialty market carrier and a top 10 insurer at Lloyd's, while making Novae the latest brand to disappear from the Lloyd's market.

The agreement comes during a period of retrenchment at Novae, whose fortunes abruptly turned last year with a shock profit warning.

The reinsurer is...

