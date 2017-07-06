Recent news:

Axis shares drop on Novae deal

Matthew Neill 6 July 2017

Axis shares have fallen just under 3 percent in morning trading in New York as investors react to the carrier's acquisition of London-listed Novae, announced late yesterday evening.

The stock was trading down 2.97 percent at $63.77 as of 11:25am local time, as markets digested the 700 pence per share offer.

The deal represents a 1.38x multiple to trailing undiluted net tangible asset value per share of 507.9p, but Axis said the fully diluted multiple on a trailing basis was 1.5x, given the need to issue almost 6 percent more shares to management upon change of control.

On an investor call today Axis CEO Albert Benchimol said the economic and strategic positives of the acquisition "far outweigh" the negatives.

The executive also announced the company would not execute any share repurchases for the next two quarters as a result of the deal, as it would need to hold more capital to support the additional $1.2bn of premium it is assuming from Novae.