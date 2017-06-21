Recent news:

Axis Insurance names Hartman COO

David Bull 21 June 2017

Rob Hartman has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) of Axis Capital's insurance arm, the company has said.

The executive fills a position vacated by the recent promotion of former Axis Insurance COO Pete Voght to deputy CFO of the parent company.

Hartman was most recently senior vice president of business development for Axis Insurance, and is a former McKinsey executive and naval officer.

In his new position he will report directly to Axis Insurance CEO Peter Wilson.

