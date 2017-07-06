Recent news:

Axis finds deal after two-year hunt

Charlie Thomas 6 July 2017

Axis Capital's deal to acquire London-listed Novae brings to completion a two-year M&A search for CEO Albert Benchimol following the collapse of the carrier's opportunistic tie-up with PartnerRe.

The PartnerRe acquisition was initially agreed in January 2015 at a highly discounted 0.90x multiple after the company was offered on a plate to Benchimol. However, the deal was wrecked by a superior offer from the Agnelli family's investment vehicle Exor.

The transformative transaction would have created an $11bn (re)insurer at a...

