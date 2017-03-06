Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 March 2017

Axis discloses $50mn Ogden rate impact

Catrin Shi 6 March 2017

Axis Capital anticipates a hit of $50mn on its reserves as a result of the change in the UK discount rate for bodily injury claims, it announced today.

On 27 February, the UK government cut the so-called Ogden rate to minus 0.75 percent from 2.50 percent, effective from 20 March.

The firm said the charge related primarily to UK motor non-proportional business in its reinsurance segment.

UK motor non-proportional reinsurance business represents less than 1 percent of the group's net...

