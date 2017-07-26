Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 July 2017

Axis beats Street estimates powered by reinsurance

Ted Bunker 26 July 2017

Axis Capital handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit estimates as the performance of its reinsurance segment helped to offset a narrow underwriting loss in its primary arm.

Operating income at the New York-listed carrier more than doubled to $110mn, or $1.31 per share, for the quarter. Analysts had been looking for $1.19 per share, according to a MarketWatch compilation of 10 estimates.

The (re)insurer's combined ratio improved 4.6 points to 97.6 percent, once again largely powered by its reinsurance segment...

