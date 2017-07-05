Recent news:

Axis agrees to buy Novae for $604mn

Ted Bunker 5 July 2017

Axis Capital is buying Novae Group for $604mn to create a $2bn London specialty market carrier and a top 10 insurer at Lloyd's.

The combined entity would have gross written premiums of more than $6bn based on last year's performance of the two companies, Axis said today in announcing the deal.

Novae CEO Matthew Fosh will be kept on as executive chair for Europe by the Bermuda-based (re)insurer and to help guide the integration of his London-based company with its...

