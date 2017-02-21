Recent news:

Axis adds Brown for MGA push

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

Axis Insurance has hired Julian Brown as a vice president and underwriter to grow its London market managing general agency (MGA) business.

Brown will work alongside Axis London MGA senior vice president Paul Cullum and a team of underwriters that currently write property and liability business on the platform.

He joins from Beazley, where served as international focus group leader with responsibility for teams in London, France and Singapore during his 16 years with the company.

Before joining Beazley Brown...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership