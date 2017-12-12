Recent news:

Axa to cease cover for coal and oil sands business

Bernard Goyder 12 December 2017

Axa will no longer insure coal power stations and oil sands producers, as part of its stated commitment to fighting climate change.

The carrier also plans to make over EUR3bn ($3.54bn) of additional divestments from "carbon-intensive energy producers" at the same time as quadrupling its green investment target to EUR12bn by 2020.

Axa CEO Thomas Buberl said in a statement that: "A +4°C world is not insurable. As a global insurer and investor, we know that we have a key...

