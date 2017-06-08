Recent news:

Axa Re steps closer to Indian licence approval

Bernard Goyder 8 June 2017

Axa Re has passed the second stage of the Indian reinsurance licensing process, as it prepares to set up a branch in the country, according to the newswire Press Trust India (PTI).



Axa Re, a reinsurance subsidiary of the French insurance giant Axa, has received the second level of regulatory authorisation, known as R2, from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the wire service reported on 7 June.



Axa already operates in India through joint ventures with...

