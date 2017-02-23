Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 February 2017

Axa Corporate Solutions profit falls as revenues stay flat

Catrin Shi 23 February 2017

Full-year underlying earnings at Axa Corporate Solutions fell 9 percent year-on-year to EUR122mn ($128mn) as revenue growth at the specialty unit remained flat.

Economic gross revenues at Axa Corporate Solutions stood at EUR2.3bn for 2016, consistent with the previous year.

Full-year pre-tax underlying earnings at Axa's P&C division, which includes Corporate Solutions alongside retail and commercial operations, fell 3 percent year-on-year to EUR3.5bn, driven by a weaker underwriting performance.

After tax, P&C underlying earnings increased by 2 percent to EUR2.5bn,...

