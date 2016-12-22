Recent news:

Axa compromises on terms to get aerospace treaty home

Adam McNestrie 21 December 2016

The growing resolve of aviation reinsurers following years of deteriorating primary pricing was in evidence earlier this month as Axa Corporate Solutions opted to relax its proposed terms to ensure the placement of a new proportional treaty, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said the reinsurance market had agreed to support the new whole-account quota share - which is believed to cover around half of the insurer's book - after Axa agreed to give up ground on the deal's ceding commission...

