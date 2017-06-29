Recent news:

Axa Asia CEO Laurent Josi steps down

Bernard Goyder 29 June 2017

Axa Asia CEO Jean-Louis Laurent Josi has stepped down, the company said today.

Laurent Josi has resigned as CEO of Axa's life, savings, health and P&C operations in Asia, but will stay on at Axa as a senior adviser until year-end to help with the leadership transition in the region.

The executive has also left the French insurance titan's group management committee.

Axa said it would announce a replacement as Asia chief before the end of September.

Laurent Josi, a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership