Axa appoints Hong Kong CEO

Charlie Thomas 26 June 2017

Etienne Bouas-Laurent has been named the new CEO for Axa's Hong Kong office, the carrier announced earlier today.

Bouas-Laurent has been in Asia since last year, focused on expanding the life and health business in the region. He was formerly chief financial officer at Axa Germany and will continue to report to Axa Asia CEO Jean-Louis Laurent Josi.

He has worked at Axa since 1997, holding a variety of roles including deputy chief financial officer at Axa France, head of...

