Recent news:

Axa adds parametric product

Lucy Jones 9 March 2017

Axa has launched Axa Global Parametrics to widen its parametric insurance solutions, the company announced today.

Axa has been working on parametric offerings since 2014, notably in the area of climate risk.

Working as part of Axa Corporate Solutions, the parametric team has provided products for weather-sensitive corporates in agriculture, renewable energy, construction, transportation, leisure and textiles, as well as for international institutions and governments.

About 40 percent of these services originated in Asia.

The new entity is led by...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership