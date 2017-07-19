Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 July 2017

Search archive

Recent news:

Aviva to sell Friends Provident to Vitruvian-backed IFG

Bernard Goyder 19 July 2017

Aviva has agreed to sell its Asia and Middle East-focused life business Friends Provident to private equity-backed International Financial Group (IFG) for £340mn ($443mn).

Aviva said today that the business no longer reflected its strategy of focusing on a small number of markets "where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage".

The deal will increase Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus by around £100mn. The London-based carrier added that the transaction will generate an accounting loss on disposal...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π