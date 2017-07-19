Recent news:

Aviva to sell Friends Provident to Vitruvian-backed IFG

Bernard Goyder 19 July 2017

Aviva has agreed to sell its Asia and Middle East-focused life business Friends Provident to private equity-backed International Financial Group (IFG) for £340mn ($443mn).

Aviva said today that the business no longer reflected its strategy of focusing on a small number of markets "where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage".

The deal will increase Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus by around £100mn. The London-based carrier added that the transaction will generate an accounting loss on disposal...

