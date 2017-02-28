Recent news:

Aviva takes $478mn Ogden Rate charge

Bernard Goyder 28 February 2017

Aviva has set aside an exceptional charge of £385mn ($478mn) following the decision by the UK government to change the way personal injury compensation is calculated.



In a statement today, the insurer said it would add the sum to its 2016 results, to be reported on 9 March. The sum will not affect the group's operating profit or its dividend policy.

The UK and European personal lines giant is the latest UK listed insurer to respond to the change to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership