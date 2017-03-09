Recent news:

Aviva takes £475mn Ogden hit

Charlie Thomas 9 March 2017

Aviva has reported a pre-tax £475mn ($578mn) impact from the UK government's decision to reduce the Ogden discount rate to minus 0.75 percent, it announced alongside its annual results today.

Excluding the impact, which Aviva has accounted as an exceptional item, the UK composite insurer's operating profit increased by 12 percent to £3bn - ahead of analyst expectations of £2.9bn.

The outperformance was driven by an 8 percent increase in life profits, a 9 percent increase in non-life and a...

