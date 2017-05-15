Recent news:

Aviation rate cuts slowing: JLT

Bernard Goyder 15 May 2017

The airline market is showing signs that it is entering a harder phase after a period of sustained softening, JLT has said in its latest Plane Talking report.

"From our analysis, it is evident that premium and/or rate reductions have slowed and in some cases are no longer obtainable," the broker said.

"The market appears to have stabilised," it noted, and even airlines with favourable loss ratios are seeing premiums fall less on renewal then they have over the past...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership