Recent news:

Aviation market showing signs of hardening: JLT

Matthew Neill 27 January 2017

The aviation market is approaching a "pivotal moment" in its market cycle as rates have begun to demonstrate signs of market hardening, according to JLT.

In the broker's Plane Talking Report for December, released today, it said a convergence of factors including capacity withdrawals, reduced lines and increased selectivity had moved the market in favour of underwriters.

Underwriters are prioritising margins over revenue growth as a more disciplined view of reducing exposure to loss-making or inadequately priced accounts has emerged...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership