Aviation insurers forge Brexit intra-group policy transfer clause

Laura Board 23 June 2017

Aviation underwriters and their representatives have agreed on new policy wording to limit the impact of Brexit on multi-year insurance coverage.

However, they also pulled an attempt to forge a clause that would work for insurance policy transfers to third parties.

The Aviation Insurance Clauses Group (AICG) published the model EU continuation clause after a four-month consultation.

The clause stipulates that a (re)insurer can transfer the policy to another member of the same group under the same terms should it...

