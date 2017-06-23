Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 June 2017

Aviation insurers forge Brexit intra-group policy transfer clause

Laura Board 23 June 2017

Aviation underwriters and their representatives have agreed on new policy wording to limit the impact of Brexit on multi-year insurance coverage.

However, they also pulled an attempt to forge a clause that would work for insurance policy transfers to third parties.

The Aviation Insurance Clauses Group (AICG) published the model EU continuation clause after a four-month consultation.

The clause stipulates that a (re)insurer can transfer the policy to another member of the same group under the same terms should it...

