Recent news:

Avatar to buy fellow Floridian Epic

David Bull 3 March 2017

Avatar Partners has agreed to buy Elements Property Insurance Holdings and its insurance subsidiaries in a deal that brings two of Florida's smaller homeowners carriers together.

The Insurance Insider revealed just before Christmas that Elements Property Insurance Company (Epic) had been put up for sale as its trade backers looked for an exit in an increasingly challenged Florida homeowners' market.

The acquisition will add Epic's approximately $65.0mn book of in-force Florida residential insurance premiums as well as access to over...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership