Recent news:

Automotive recall claims the most costly for insurers: AGCS

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

The average large product recall claim is now around EUR10.5mn ($12.4mn), with automotive recalls generally costing nearly 20 percent more than that, according to analysis by Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

The average large recall claim from automotive or industrial suppliers is EUR12.4mn, while the average claim from the food and beverage sector is around EUR7.9mn, AGCS found.

The report was based on an analysis of 367 dedicated product recall insurance claims from 28 countries across 12 industry sectors,...

