Recent news:

Auto the exception in soft commercial insurance market: Moodys

David Bull 30 June 2017

Rising auto rates continue to be the exception in an otherwise weak pricing environment for US commercial insurance, according to Moody's.

The ratings agency was reporting the results of its annual rate change and trend survey of the US P&C sector, including commercial and personal lines.

And Moody's vice president Jasper Cooper said the firm expects breakeven pricing in commercial casualty lines in 2017 for the third year in a row, only partially offset by mid-single-digit increases in commercial auto...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership