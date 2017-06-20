Recent news:

Auto insurers must show value as prices rise: JD Power

David Bull 19 June 2017

Efforts by loss-struck carriers to rehabilitate their personal auto books have resulted in rate increases for 26 percent of customers, according to the JD Power 2017 US auto insurance study.

With the number of auto insurance buyers receiving an annual rate increase of more than $200 a vehicle doubling during the past four years, the price rises are having a "profound effect" on customer satisfaction, according to the survey.

And JD Power noted that price satisfaction scores among those customers...

