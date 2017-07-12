Recent news:

AM Best cuts Country-Wide outlook to negative

Bernard Goyder 12 July 2017

The New York's Country-Wide Insurance Company has had its ratings outlook downgraded from stable to negative by AM Best.

The ratings agency affirmed its financial strength assessment of C+ on the insurer.

Country-Wide operates in the state of New York, focusing on private passenger and commercial motor business in the wider New York City metropolitan area.

AM Best said it has revised the company's outlook because of a deterioration in the insurer's risk-adjusted capitalisation due to reserve strengthening.



"In addition,...

