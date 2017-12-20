Australian terror pool highlights grossing up errors

The Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC) has criticised Lloyd's syndicates for inconsistent reporting of gross written premiums (GWP) after a review of its cedants found a number of them were using an incorrect calculation.
Syndicates are required to report a GWP number and reinsurance premium payable to the pool, but the review found a number were failing to gross up the base premium by the relevant ARPC percentage.
The premium due to the ARPC is calculated as a percentage of...
