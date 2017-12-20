Recent news:

Australian terror pool highlights grossing up errors

Charlie Thomas 20 December 2017

The Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC) has criticised Lloyd's syndicates for inconsistent reporting of gross written premiums (GWP) after a review of its cedants found a number of them were using an incorrect calculation.

Syndicates are required to report a GWP number and reinsurance premium payable to the pool, but the review found a number were failing to gross up the base premium by the relevant ARPC percentage.

The premium due to the ARPC is calculated as a percentage of...

