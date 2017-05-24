Recent news:

Australian MGA Blend Insurance launches

Charlie Thomas 24 May 2017

New underwriting agency Blend Insurance Solutions has launched in the Australian market after securing an accident and health (A&H) renewal rights deal with Beazley Underwriting.

The Sydney-based MGA is a joint venture owned equally by Steadfast Group and London-based specialty underwriter Advent Capital.

Initially, the firm will focus on serving Beazley's A&H policyholders in the region, before expanding further into the market.

Blend's business will be placed at Lloyd's via specialty insurer Advent Capital's Syndicate 780, which has been trading...

