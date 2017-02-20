Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 February 2017

Australia weather losses hit $54mn: ICA

Matthew Neill 20 February 2017

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has estimated combined insured losses from hailstorms and bushfires in New South Wales last week at A$70mn ($53.8mn).

In a statement released today the organisation said bushfires had led to 1,200 claims totalling A$28.5mn, while a hailstorm in Sydney on Saturday caused 17,500 claims and insured losses of around A$42mn.

The ICA had previously estimated losses from the bushfires at around A$20mn and last week declared the events a catastrophe.

ICA chief executive Rob...

