Recent news:

Australia weather losses hit $54mn: ICA

Matthew Neill 20 February 2017

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has estimated combined insured losses from hailstorms and bushfires in New South Wales last week at A$70mn ($53.8mn).

In a statement released today the organisation said bushfires had led to 1,200 claims totalling A$28.5mn, while a hailstorm in Sydney on Saturday caused 17,500 claims and insured losses of around A$42mn.

The ICA had previously estimated losses from the bushfires at around A$20mn and last week declared the events a catastrophe.

ICA chief executive Rob...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership