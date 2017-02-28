Recent news:

Atrium 2016 profit tumbles by 47%

Catrin Shi 28 February 2017

Atrium Syndicate 609 reported a 2016 calendar-year profit of £36.2mn ($45mn), little more than half the £68.0mn it reported for 2015, as its underwriting performance deteriorated from a year earlier.

The combined ratio for the 2016 calendar year increased by 10.9 percentage points year-on-year to 92.4 percent, driven by a 12.7 percentage point jump in the net loss ratio to 47.1 percent.

The decline in underwriting performance counteracted an improvement in the 2016 investment return, which improved by 90 basis...

