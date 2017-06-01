Recent news:

Atradius Special Products names Geller underwriting head

Matthew Neill 1 June 2017

Trade credit insurer Atradius has appointed Gary Geller as the new London head of underwriting of the company's special products division.

He will report to Caroline Tran, who moves into the new role of product leader for structured single situations and political risks.

Geller has over 30 years of experience in trade finance, commodity trading and the management of commodity-related projects.

The underwriter spent 17 years with Credit Agricole in New York, Paris, and in Hong Kong, where he established...

