Recent news:

Atlas Financial becomes latest commercial auto victim

Dan Ascher 13 March 2017

Niche commercial auto insurer Atlas Financial fell to a $27.3mn adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter in the face of what its CEO described as a "unique set of circumstances" that beset the company last year.

Last month, the specialist carrier announced that it would be forced to bolster reserves after claims from Michigan between 2010 and 2015 exceeded expectations by $23mn. Atlas focuses on light commercial vehicles like taxis and paratransit vans.

On Monday, Atlas boss Scott Wollney...

