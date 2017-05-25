Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 May 2017

Atlantic set for above-average hurricane season: NOAA

Matthew Neill 25 May 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted that the Atlantic will experience above-average activity in the forthcoming hurricane season, with a significant likelihood of several major hurricanes.

The agency's latest predictions estimate a 45 percent chance of recording above-normal activity, it said today.

This was against a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season this year and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

The NOAA forecasters predicted a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17...

