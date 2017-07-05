Recent news:

Atlantic hurricane season forecast darkens

Ted Bunker 5 July 2017

A closely watched forecasting group revised their outlook for this year's Atlantic hurricane season today, raising their predictions on the number of potentially major storms and prompting a drop in shares of Florida property and casualty carriers.

Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said on Twitter that his group is now expecting three major hurricanes among the eight expected to form this year out of 15 named storms. The group previously forecast 13 named storms, including six hurricanes, two of...

