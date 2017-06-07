Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 June 2017

Athene shareholders raise $794mn in share sale

Laura Board 7 June 2017

Shareholders in Apollo-backed Athene have sold about $793.8mn worth of stock in a secondary offering, which was launched less than three months after an earlier sale that raised more than $1.3bn.

The Bermuda-based company said 16.2 million shares changed hands at $49.00 apiece, which was 1.2 percent below Tuesday's closing price of $49.59. Underwriters have the option to purchase up to 2.43 million more shares at the same $49.00 price over the next 30 days.

Athene did not name the...

