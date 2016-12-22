Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 December 2016

Search archive

At least 170 staff gone in CNA cull

Dan Ascher 22 December 2016

CNA has let go at least 170 staff since August as the US insurer becomes the latest in the sector to roll out a wide-ranging efficiency programme, ‎The Insurance Insider has learned.

It is thought that the latest wave brings the total number of CNA staff redundancies in 2016 to around 350, or just over 5 percent of the 6,900 staff the carrier reported at the close of last year.

The news comes just weeks after Chubb's former commercial and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π