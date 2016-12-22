Recent news:

At least 170 staff gone in CNA cull

Dan Ascher 22 December 2016

CNA has let go at least 170 staff since August as the US insurer becomes the latest in the sector to roll out a wide-ranging efficiency programme, ‎The Insurance Insider has learned.



It is thought that the latest wave brings the total number of CNA staff redundancies in 2016 to around 350, or just over 5 percent of the 6,900 staff the carrier reported at the close of last year.



The news comes just weeks after Chubb's former commercial and...

