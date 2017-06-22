Recent news:

Aston Scott in advanced talks to buy Lark

Adam McNestrie 22 June 2017

Aston Scott, the broker consolidator led by erstwhile Oval CEO Peter Blanc, has been awarded exclusivity in the sale process for Hiscox-backed broker Lark, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that the firm, which is supported by Bowmark Capital, appeared to have fended off competition from other bidders including private equity house Phoenix and Hyperion.

The Insurance Insider reported in May that the winning bids could value the business at 12x-14x forward Ebitda.



However, sources suggested that the pricing...

