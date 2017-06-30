Recent news:

Aston Scott confirms Lark acquisition

Charlie Thomas 30 June 2017

Aston Scott, the broker consolidator led by erstwhile Oval CEO Peter Blanc, has agreed to buy Lark Group for an undisclosed sum, the firm announced today.

The Insurance Insider first reported that Aston Scott was among the bidders for the business on 5 May, and revealed that it had been awarded exclusivity in the sales process on 22 June.



Bowmark Capital, which backs Blanc's broker, will become the majority shareholder of a new company which will acquire the entire share...

