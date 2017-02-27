Recent news:

Asta backs Middle East MGA Arma

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

Asta has entered a financing agreement for the development of Middle East specialist managing general agent (MGA) Arma Underwriting Limited.

Asta will take a minority equity stake in Arma and will also support the company's infrastructure, including finance and IT, the firm said in a statement today.

Arma will support local insurance companies in the Middle East by providing multi-class reinsurance capacity, backed by Lloyd's paper.

The firm will be led by Michael Rafter, former head of general insurance at...

