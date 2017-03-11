Recent news:

AssuredPartners keeps M&A queue full post-Keenan deal

David Bull 10 March 2017

AssuredPartners has a "very active" pipeline of acquisitions as it looks to continue on its rapid growth trajectory, according to the US broker's chairman and CEO Jim Henderson.

It was announced yesterday that the Lake Mary Florida-based firm had agreed to buy public entity and healthcare markets specialist Keenan & Associates.

With $675mn of annualized revenue on its books prior to the addition of Keenan, with $170mn revenue, AssuredPartners is now heading towards the $850mn mark as it progresses on...

