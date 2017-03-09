Recent news:

AssuredPartners agrees deal to buy Keenan & Associates

David Bull 9 March 2017

Expansive US broker AssuredPartners has agreed to acquire Keenan & Associates in a cash and stock deal.

With 2016 revenue of $170mn and 700 employees, Keenan will become the largest agency in the Apax Partners-backed consolidator's growing operations.

In a statement, Torrance, California-headquartered Keenan said it will continue to focus on the public entity and health care markets and provide additional distribution for AssuredPartners in the Golden State.

Keenan's president and CEO Sean Smith and his current management team will...

