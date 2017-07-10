Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

10 July 2017

Assurant places $1.36bn property cat reinsurance cover

Matthew Neill 10 July 2017

Specialty carrier Assurant has sealed a $1.36bn property cat reinsurance programme with a 5 percent year-on-year reduction in premiums to about $125.6mn.

Assurant detailed two separate covers in the programme for both US and international per-occurrence catastrophe risks in a statement released late today. The cover curbs the company's exposure to 2.8mn homeowners' and renters' policies.

The savings put Assurant roughly in the mid-range of renewal rate reductions this year, based on Willis Re's 1st View report of rates on...

