Recent news:

Assurant buys distributor Green Tree for $125mn

Ted Bunker 5 January 2017

Specialty insurer Assurant has agreed to buy the Green Tree agency from Walter Investment Management for $125mn in cash.

The deal has a potential earnout of $25mn, depending on future performance, the New York-based buyer said in a statement yesterday. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March.

Green Tree sells residential policies, including coverage for manufactured homes, the majority of which are underwritten by Assurant.

Assurant president and CEO Alan Colberg said: "This acquisition enables Assurant...

