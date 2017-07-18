Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

18 July 2017

Asset sales punish carriers in AM Best rankings

Ted Bunker 18 July 2017

Insurers that sold assets such as AIG and Assurant moved down the rankings of North American non-life, non-health carriers based on total revenue and compiled by AM Best, while a few, including National General and Mercury General rose as their sales expanded.

Berkshire Hathaway retained its overall No. 1 ranking of North American insurers by revenue, but most of the company's $223.6bn total comes from operations other than insurance. The company's (re)insurance units include General Re, Geico and National Indemnity...

