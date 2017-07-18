Recent news:

Asset sales punish carriers in AM Best rankings

Ted Bunker 18 July 2017

Insurers that sold assets such as AIG and Assurant moved down the rankings of North American non-life, non-health carriers based on total revenue and compiled by AM Best, while a few, including National General and Mercury General rose as their sales expanded.

Berkshire Hathaway retained its overall No. 1 ranking of North American insurers by revenue, but most of the company's $223.6bn total comes from operations other than insurance. The company's (re)insurance units include General Re, Geico and National Indemnity...

