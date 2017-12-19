Recent news:

Aspen sells US crop unit in strategic QS deal

John Hewitt Jones 19 December 2017

Aspen Insurance has sold its US crop insurance business AG Logic Holdings (AgriLogic) for $68.4mn to CGB Diversified Services (CGB DS) as part of a strategic crop (re)insurance partnership between the two parties.

In exchange for the sale, Aspen will take a 23.2 percent stake in newly formed company Crop Re Services, which is responsible for directing the placement of reinsurance on behalf of CGB DS.

Aspen will then have the rights to provide quota share reinsurance capacity, in proportion...

