Recent news:

Aspens earnings only half of forecasts

Iulia Ciutina 26 July 2017

Bermudian (re)insurer Aspen reported second quarter operating earnings of $0.47 per share, just under half Wall Street estimates of $1.00 per share compiled by MarketWatch.com.

This came despite the post-tax operating income rising by 14.9 percent from the corresponding period of 2016 to $39.2mn.

The carrier's combined ratio was 70 basis points (bps) better year-on-year at 100.0 percent, as improvements in the loss ratio offset a rise in the expense ratio.

The calendar-year claims ratio decreased by 3.4 points to...

