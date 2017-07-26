Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 July 2017

Search archive

Aspens earnings only half of forecasts

Iulia Ciutina 26 July 2017

Bermudian (re)insurer Aspen reported second quarter operating earnings of $0.47 per share, just under half Wall Street estimates of $1.00 per share compiled by MarketWatch.com. 

This came despite the post-tax operating income rising by 14.9 percent from the corresponding period of 2016 to $39.2mn. 

The carrier's combined ratio was 70 basis points (bps) better year-on-year at 100.0 percent, as improvements in the loss ratio offset a rise in the expense ratio. 

The calendar-year claims ratio decreased by 3.4 points to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π