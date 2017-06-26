Recent news:

Aspen Re trio gearing up for MGA launch

Adam McNestrie 26 June 2017

Aspen Re's former London head Stefan Long is working with Martin Reith's Neon to establish a rare London market reinsurance MGA as the boom in company formation in EC3 continues, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Long, who has a background in property catastrophe reinsurance, will be working alongside former Aspen Bermuda chief underwriting officer (CUO) Tom Meyer and the carrier's erstwhile head of marine and terrorism reinsurance in London, Ed Wheatley.

Sources said that Neon, the American Financial Group subsidiary...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership