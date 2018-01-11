Recent news:

Aspen names global credit and political risks head

Catrin Shi 10 January 2018

Aspen Insurance has promoted Carolyn Thomas to global head of credit and political risks.

Thomas joined Aspen in 2008 and was previously senior underwriter in the credit and political risks team, based in Bermuda. Her appointment became effective on 1 January and she will continue to be based on the island.

Paul Sanders, the previous head of credit and political risk, left Aspen to join Everest Re last year, where he took on the role of European head for credit...

