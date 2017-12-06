Recent news:

Aspen hires Schick to COO role

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

Aspen has named David Schick as group chief operating officer, replacing Richard Thornton, who is leaving the business.

Aspen CEO Chris O'Kane said Schick would be responsible for leading the group's operational strategy, including the delivery of the firm's recently launched efficiency program.

Earlier this year, Aspen drafted in McKinsey & Company to advise on the efficiency drive. CEO O'Kane has previously highlighted modernisation and the group's geographical footprint as areas of focus in the plan.



Schick was previously executive...

