Aspen hires Schick to COO role

Aspen has named David Schick as group chief operating officer, replacing Richard Thornton, who is leaving the business.
Aspen CEO Chris O'Kane said Schick would be responsible for leading the group's operational strategy, including the delivery of the firm's recently launched efficiency program.
Earlier this year, Aspen
drafted in McKinsey & Company to advise on the efficiency
drive. CEO O'Kane has previously highlighted modernisation and
the group's geographical footprint as areas of focus in the
plan.
Schick was previously executive...
