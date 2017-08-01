Recent news:

Aspen drafts in McKinsey to slash costs

1 August 2017

Aspen has brought in consulting firm McKinsey & Company to advise it as the Bermudian embarks on an efficiency drive, the (re)insurer's CEO Chris O'Kane has told investors.

Speaking on an analyst call after the company's second quarter results fell far short of predictions from Wall Street, O'Kane said he was looking to build "Aspen 2.0".

He said the carrier's executives had been busy working on the efficiency project for the past three months.

"We call this initiative Aspen 2.0...

